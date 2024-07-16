Wednesday, July 17, 2024

GAP Urges Government Action on Soaring Rent Prices

86
- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, the leader of the opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP), has urged the government to tackle the issue of rental costs in the country, stressing that the situation for tenants in The Gambia has become intolerably severe.

- Advertisement -

The opposition leader claimed that unscrupulous agents and landlords have turned the rental market into a battlefield, with tenants being the perpetual casualties.

“These landlords, often in collusion with agents, are demanding rental fees in dollars, sidelining our national currency, the dalasi.

“This practice not only undermines our economy but also places an intolerable financial burden on the average Gambian, who earns in dalasis but is forced to pay exorbitant rents in foreign currency,” he said.

Speaking further, Batchilly described the situation as disheartening.

- Advertisement -

He accused the National Assembly of failing to regulate rent issues in this country.

“One would expect our elected representatives to champion the cause of the common man, but their inaction speaks volumes.

“The silence from the legislative body has allowed this exploitation to thrive, unchecked and unabated,” he added.

Batchilly believed that the judiciary and the executive branch have the power to end this menace.

- Advertisement -

According to him, the judiciary could have cooperated to enact and enforce laws that protect tenants from exploitation.

“Yet, we see no significant efforts in this direction.

“This lack of action leaves tenants vulnerable to the whims of landlords who often bully and intimidate them, increasing rents almost yearly, if not monthly,” he said.

The GAP leader said that the government’s inaction has compelled tenants to live in perpetual fear of abrupt rent increases or eviction should they choose to challenge these unjust practices.

“Families are being pushed to the brink as they struggle to make ends meet, all while landlords continue to amass wealth through exploitative means.

“The government must act now and regulate rent issues in this country,” he said.

He emphasized the necessity for transparent guidelines regarding the setting and increasing of rents, along with penalties for those who disregard these rules.

Bachilly highlighted that tenants should not suffer from landlords’ arbitrary decisions that place profit above people’s welfare.

“It is high time that the government steps in to protect its citizens from this rampant exploitation.

“We need immediate and decisive action to bring fairness and stability to the rental market,” he said.

Previous article
Concerned Citizens Urge National Assembly to Engage in Dialogue with Attorney General to Withdraw Judicial Officer’s Bills
Next article
Kiang West NAM Expresses Disappointment as Parliament Upholds FGM/C Ban

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions