GAP Urges Government Action on Soaring Rent Prices

By Dawda Baldeh

Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, the leader of the opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP), has urged the government to tackle the issue of rental costs in the country, stressing that the situation for tenants in The Gambia has become intolerably severe.

The opposition leader claimed that unscrupulous agents and landlords have turned the rental market into a battlefield, with tenants being the perpetual casualties.

“These landlords, often in collusion with agents, are demanding rental fees in dollars, sidelining our national currency, the dalasi.

“This practice not only undermines our economy but also places an intolerable financial burden on the average Gambian, who earns in dalasis but is forced to pay exorbitant rents in foreign currency,” he said.

Speaking further, Batchilly described the situation as disheartening.

He accused the National Assembly of failing to regulate rent issues in this country.

“One would expect our elected representatives to champion the cause of the common man, but their inaction speaks volumes.

“The silence from the legislative body has allowed this exploitation to thrive, unchecked and unabated,” he added.

Batchilly believed that the judiciary and the executive branch have the power to end this menace.

According to him, the judiciary could have cooperated to enact and enforce laws that protect tenants from exploitation.

“Yet, we see no significant efforts in this direction.

“This lack of action leaves tenants vulnerable to the whims of landlords who often bully and intimidate them, increasing rents almost yearly, if not monthly,” he said.

The GAP leader said that the government’s inaction has compelled tenants to live in perpetual fear of abrupt rent increases or eviction should they choose to challenge these unjust practices.

“Families are being pushed to the brink as they struggle to make ends meet, all while landlords continue to amass wealth through exploitative means.

“The government must act now and regulate rent issues in this country,” he said.

He emphasized the necessity for transparent guidelines regarding the setting and increasing of rents, along with penalties for those who disregard these rules.

Bachilly highlighted that tenants should not suffer from landlords’ arbitrary decisions that place profit above people’s welfare.

“It is high time that the government steps in to protect its citizens from this rampant exploitation.

“We need immediate and decisive action to bring fairness and stability to the rental market,” he said.