Kemo Fatty Declares Presidential Ambition, Calls for National Transformation

By: Alieu Jallow

In a groundbreaking statement of intent, renowned environmentalist and co-founder of Green-Up Gambia, Kemo Fatty, has officially declared his candidacy for the 2026 Presidential Election in The Gambia. Fatty’s announcement reflects his vision for a transformative leadership approach rooted in accountability, sustainability, and unity.

Born in Old Jeshwang and raised in the SOS Children’s Village in Bakoteh, Fatty credits his upbringing for shaping his values. Drawing inspiration from his father, a farmer and youth supervisor, and his mother, whose resilience and wisdom guided their family, Fatty has committed his life to serving his community and protecting The Gambia’s natural heritage.

As a conservationist, Fatty has spearheaded numerous initiatives through Green-Up Gambia and his leadership in the Great Green Wall Frontline, addressing pressing challenges such as land degradation, deforestation, and biodiversity loss. His work has empowered communities, restored ecosystems, and created sustainable livelihoods. However, he expressed frustration with systemic governance issues that have hindered progress, including the neglect of his Pan-African climate action vision and the destruction of vital ecosystems like the Nyanaberi Forest Park and the Tanbi Wetlands.

Fatty’s platform is built on the premise that The Gambia needs more than just a leadership change; it requires a fundamental shift in governance culture. Highlighting decades of environmental mismanagement, Fatty criticized the current administration’s prioritization of political convenience over expertise and decision-making that disregards biodiversity and community welfare.

“Our forests are disappearing, our ecosystems are dying, and corruption thrives unchecked,” Fatty lamented. “We need leaders who prioritize competence, accountability, and collective progress.”

Fatty’s candidacy aims to ignite a national youth movement focused on sustainable development and accountability. He envisions a future where young people are not only participants in the political process but also leaders driving change.

“If my candidacy sparks a national youth movement toward accountability, sustainability, and unity, then I have succeeded. This movement is not about me—it is about us,” Fatty declared.

Fatty seeks to position The Gambia as a global example of environmental stewardship and sustainable development while addressing systemic issues such as corruption and mismanagement. While open to joining a political party that aligns with his values, Fatty made it clear that his focus is on advancing a youth-led transformation.

“The Gambia is ready for the youngest head of state on earth by 2026,” Fatty proclaimed. “Make no mistake—we are here to stay and become a permanent voice in the decisions that affect our future.”

As the 2026 elections approach, Kemo Fatty’s candidacy promises to bring fresh ideas and bold leadership to the forefront of Gambian politics, challenging the status quo and inspiring a new generation of leaders.