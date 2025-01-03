Over 14 students certified at new N’Ko School in Badibu Kerewan

- Advertisement -

A newly established N’Ko school in Badibu Kerewan recently certified more than 14 students in the elementary level of N’Ko literacy.

The community-based school began operations in November 2024. It held a certification event on January 1st for students who completed their first courses in numerical, literal, and grammatical skills in the N’Ko script.

At the event, students demonstrated their reading abilities in N’Ko to an audience of parents and community leaders. Parents expressed pride and surprise at the children’s progress, noting their ability to confidently read in their mother tongue written in N’Ko after just two months of intensive instruction, a progress that is usually registered after years of learning in conventional Arabic and English schools in the country.

The school is part of a broader effort to promote literacy in N’Ko, a script now widely used in West Africa. Advocates highlight its role in supporting UNESCO’s recommendations for education in mother tongues, which are considered crucial for knowledge acquisition and community development.

The Badibu Kerewan school is the latest addition to a growing network of N’Ko schools in The Gambia, including institutions in Brikama Jamisa (West Coast Region), Wuli Barrow Kunda, Jimara Bakadiji, and Dampha Kunda (Upper River Region). Plans are also underway to establish new schools in Busumbala and other areas, with land being allocated to N’Ko-sponsored organizations to support the expansion.

The integration of N’Ko is also extending beyond schools. Books written in N’Ko have been included in the newly inaugurated KMC Library, signalling its increasing prominence in Gambian society.

Globally, N’Ko is gaining recognition, with African Studies programs in the USA, Egypt, and other countries offering instruction in the script. Technological advancements in N’Ko have further supported literacy efforts, contributing to knowledge development and job creation in communities where the script is embraced.

In The Gambia, N’Ko’s growth is reflected not only in education but also in the production of teaching materials and novels, showcasing its potential to foster cultural and educational progress.