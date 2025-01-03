Friday, January 3, 2025

High-Quality Basalt Now Available at GACH Global

85
- Advertisement -

GACH Global is pleased to announce the arrival of high-quality basalt of different sizes measured with precision at our depot in Saro, Denton Bridge. Every load is weighed on-site to ensure you get exactly what you pay for.

Pricing:

- Advertisement -

~ D2,970 per ton OR;
~ D89,000 for 30 tons

For inquiries and orders, please contact our Basalt Customer Service team on:
~ Tel: +220 457 4048
~ Tel: +220 533 2009
~ Email: [email protected]

Get the quality and accuracy you deserve – visit us at Saro, Denton Bridge!

GACH GLOBAL
Saro, Denton Bridge

Previous article
Over 14 students certified at new N’Ko School in Badibu Kerewan
Next article
GRA Exceeds 2024 Tax Collection Target by Over D1 Billion

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions