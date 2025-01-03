High-Quality Basalt Now Available at GACH Global

- Advertisement -
GACH Global is pleased to announce the arrival of high-quality basalt of different sizes measured with precision at our depot in Saro, Denton Bridge. Every load is weighed on-site to ensure you get exactly what you pay for.
Pricing:
- Advertisement -
~ D2,970 per ton OR;
~ D89,000 for 30 tons
For inquiries and orders, please contact our Basalt Customer Service team on:
~ Tel: +220 457 4048
~ Tel: +220 533 2009
~ Email: [email protected]
Get the quality and accuracy you deserve – visit us at Saro, Denton Bridge!
GACH GLOBAL
Saro, Denton Bridge