GRA Exceeds 2024 Tax Collection Target by Over D1 Billion

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), Yankuba Darboe, has revealed that the GRA collected D20.83 billion in taxes from January to December 2024, surpassing their target by over D1 billion dalasis.

Commissioner Darboe shared this information during the GRA’s annual press conference held at the authority’s headquarters in Banjul.

“GRA was tasked to collect D19.2 billion in 2024 but I’m happy to announce that we have exceeded this target. We collected D20.83 billion,” Darboe said.

He attributed this achievement to the ongoing reforms implemented to ensure tax compliance.

This story will be updated…