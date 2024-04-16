Kandeh Calls for Removal of Tribes from Census Form

By: Dawda Baldeh

Mamma Kandeh, the Leader of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), has called for the removal of tribes from the census form.

- Advertisement -

Kandeh believes that distinguishing tribes in the country can only encourage tribalism.

He acknowledges that census-based tribal distinctions have a long history in the country but notes that it should now become history.

“A Gambian should be counted as a Gambian, not based on their ethnicity.

It doesn’t matter which tribe one belongs to.

- Advertisement -

They should count the Gambian, not their tribes,” he emphasized.

He added, “Counting tribes only encourages tribalism because the majority will claim superiority and might belittle other tribes.”

The opposition leader urged Gambians not to encourage this, saying the time for change is now.

The GDC boss expressed optimism that removing tribal counting from the census will address issues of tribalism, as seen in other countries before.

- Advertisement -

“Every Gambian has equal rights in the country, and we shouldn’t be separated by our tribes,” he added.

He called on the government and all relevant stakeholders to promote unity for the betterment of every Gambian.

Furthermore, Kandeh commended the Gambia Bureau of Statistics (GboS) for acknowledging that the separation of the Fulani tribe into three was an error on their part.