Addressing the Persistent Ferry Crisis at the Banjul-Barra Crossing Points: A Call to Action

OPINION

By Bakary J. Janneh

The Banjul-Barra crossing, a vital link connecting the two sides of the Gambia River, has long been plagued by a chronic crisis in ferry services. For far too long, commuters and businesses have endured the consequences of unreliable and inadequate ferry operations, exacerbating the challenges of transportation and hindering economic activities.

The situation has reached a breaking point, with frequent breakdowns, overcrowding, and lengthy delays becoming the norm rather than the exception. This state of affairs is not only inconvenient but also poses significant risks to the safety and well-being of passengers, as overcrowded ferries and mechanical failures raise serious concerns.

It is incumbent upon the management of the ferry service to be held accountable for the persistent shortcomings in operations. The recurring crises underscore systemic failures that demand urgent attention and decisive action. The suffering of commuters cannot be allowed to continue unabated, and the time for meaningful intervention is long overdue.

In light of these pressing issues, I call upon the Adama Barrow administration to prioritize the resolution of the ferry crisis as a matter of utmost importance. Immediate steps must be taken to address the root causes of the problems plaguing the Banjul-Barra crossing points.

The Adama Barrow administration must demonstrate its commitment to the welfare of its citizens by taking decisive action to address the ferry crisis. Failure to do so not only perpetuates the suffering of commuters but also undermines the government’s credibility and ability to effectively govern.

In conclusion, the time for rhetoric and promises has passed. Concrete actions are needed to rectify the longstanding issues plaguing the Banjul-Barra crossing points and restore reliable and efficient ferry services. The people of The Gambia deserve nothing less than a transportation system that meets their needs and upholds their safety and dignity.

