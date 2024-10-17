Kabboumb Academy Signs MoU with GPS to transform lives of inmates through education

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

In a move designed to help transform inmates into productive citizens, Kabboumb Academy and Gambia Prison Services (GPS) Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) focused on changing the lives of inmates through education and training.

The ceremony was characterized by a sense of hope and teamwork, with Abdoulie Bojang, the Academic Director and Founder of Kabboumb Academy, leading his committed team alongside Ansumana Manneh, the Director General of Gambia Prison Services.

This forward-thinking partnership is set to initiate a comprehensive educational and training program for prisons that will benefit both inmates and prison staff over the next five years.

The MOU details a commitment to offering a diverse array of educational programs, including web design and development, dental technology, legal and psychology courses, aluminium design and fabrication, graphic design, public policy, social work, community development, business development, innovation, and entrepreneurship, among others.

With programs available from certificate to postgraduate levels, this initiative aims to empower over 5,000 inmates, transforming them into self-sufficient and productive members of society.

The event was attended by distinguished officials from both Kabboumb Academy and Gambia Prison Services, who shared their excitement for this transformative project.

The prison authorities have already designated a specific structure and space to support these educational programs, ensuring that inmates have the necessary resources to succeed.

“This partnership is not solely focused on education; it’s about providing individuals with a second chance,” said Abdoulie Bojang the Academic Director of Kabboumb Academy.

“We believe that every individual has the potential to make a positive contribution to society, and through this initiative, we seek to equip them with the skills and knowledge required to flourish,” he added.

Director of Prison Ansumana Manneh reiterated these thoughts, highlighting the significance of rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

“By investing in education and training for our inmates, we are investing in a brighter future for our communities,” he remarked.

As the signing ceremony came to a close, the atmosphere was filled with hope and enthusiasm for what lies ahead.

This partnership between Kabboumb Academy and Gambia Prison Services represents a crucial advancement toward nurturing a culture of learning and development within the prison system, paving the way for a more inclusive and supportive society.

Officials said by signing the MoU they are sparking a movement that will inspire change, empower lives, and establish a legacy of hope for future generations.