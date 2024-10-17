Ousmane Sonko: Upcoming Elections Key to Justice for Macky Sall and Ministers

- Advertisement -

He stated, “All elections are important, it is true, but this upcoming one is particularly important. It is crucial that we have a majority in the National Assembly so that anyone who has embezzled can face justice. Some complain that things are taking a long time, but the reason is that the law prohibits prosecuting people like a former president or ministers. They can only be prosecuted by the High Court of Justice, and this court can only be set up by the National Assembly.”