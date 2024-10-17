Ousmane Sonko: Upcoming Elections Key to Justice for Macky Sall and Ministers

- Advertisement -
During a recent broadcast, Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko stressed that justice for former President Macky Sall and his ministers, accused of embezzlement, depends on PASTEF securing a majority in the National Assembly.
He stated, “All elections are important, it is true, but this upcoming one is particularly important. It is crucial that we have a majority in the National Assembly so that anyone who has embezzled can face justice. Some complain that things are taking a long time, but the reason is that the law prohibits prosecuting people like a former president or ministers. They can only be prosecuted by the High Court of Justice, and this court can only be set up by the National Assembly.”
Sonko pointed out that delays are due to the previous legislature’s refusal to establish this court, stressing the significance of the upcoming elections for enabling this judicial process.