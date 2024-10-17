Madi Jobarteh Calls on Parliament to Expedite a New Constitution

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Human rights activist Madi Jobarteh has called upon Parliament to expedite the creation of a brand-new constitution that could serve as a beacon of hope for The Gambia. Jobarteh’s impassioned plea highlights a pivotal moment in the nation’s ongoing journey toward democracy and human rights. He emphasized that the Constitution already enjoins Parliament to uphold their conscience and the public interest when making decisions, noting that this principle should guide them in their efforts to salvage the country.

“National Assembly Members must recognize that this country needs a new constitution that will create a truly democratic dispensation with strong checks and balances to make the state truly transparent and accountable while giving the people their full rights,” he stressed.

Jobarteh articulated a vision of a Gambia where every citizen’s rights are preserved and where governance reflects the will of the people. “There is a need to create a new Gambia founded on the principles of justice, equality, and inclusion. We also need a state where public officials are effective, efficient, and responsive in delivering public goods and services,” he outlined.

For years, The Gambia has navigated turbulent waters, grappling with the legacy of autocracy and widespread human rights violations. Under the previous regime, the Constitution was often overlooked or manipulated to suppress dissent. In light of this history, in 2017, the Constitution Review Commission was set up to draft a new constitution that reflects the wishes and aspirations of Gambians. However, it was voted down by the 5th Legislature as it failed to meet the two-thirds threshold. Subsequently, the 2024 draft was gazetted in Parliament, but it has generated widespread public outcry, with some describing it as “Barrow’s draft.”

The activist also stressed the need for provisions that safeguard basic freedoms, gender equality, and the rights of marginalized communities. He argued that without such measures, The Gambia risks repeating the mistakes of its past.

“The 1997 Constitution is weak on these principles and foundations, which is why there is rampant abuse of power, corruption, and inefficiency in government institutions, thereby denying citizens opportunities and services to live a quality life,” Jobarteh stated.

He stressed that National Assembly Members have a unique responsibility and opportunity to properly structure the state to become a true instrument for democracy and development.