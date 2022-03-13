Justice Sainabou Wadda-Cisse Hands Down Life Imprisonment Judgement for Rape

0
- Advertisement -

The justice system seems to have toughened up in a bid to stop the scourge of rape and sexual penetration across the country.

Recently at the High Court Justice Sainabou Wadda-Cisse sentenced a certain Babucarr Makanbou to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of rape. 

- Advertisement -

Babucarr was also sentenced to three years imprisonment for impersonating a Police Intervention Unit (PIU) officer.

According to the charges he (the convict) was found to have sometime in November 2018 at the Independence Stadium represented himself to the survivor as a PIU officer and used the opportunity to rape the victim whilst threatening her with a knife.

The prosecution led by state counsel Muhammed B. Sowe called seven witnesses to prove their case. The convict in his plea of mitigation informed the court that he has 8 children who depend on him for their livelihood.

Justice Sainabou Wadda-Cisse however, considering the gravity of the offence ignored his plea and handed down her landmark judgement. This is expected to serve as an example to others who intend to carry out such diabolic acts.

Previous articleCondemnable Actions by Citizens

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions