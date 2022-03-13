  From Rivals to Political Partners: Kenya’s President Kenyatta Backs His Former Rival Odinga in Polls

- Advertisement -

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has endorsed his former archrival for the country’s top job, weeks after their parties joined forces ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections in August.

“We have chosen Raila Odinga, without any opposition, to be the fifth president of Kenya,” Kenyatta told a cheering crowd of thousands in the capital Nairobi.



The announcement brings together two of Kenya’s top political dynasties, who have a long history of opposing each other at the ballot box.

But in 2018, Kenyatta and Odinga stunned the country when they shook hands and declared a truce after post-election violence in 2017 left dozens of people dead.

Source: Al Jazeera