Friday, October 27, 2023

Justice Delayed as Defendants in Trial on Child Deaths Linked to Contaminated Cough Syrup Fail to Appear in Court

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

A trial began on Tuesday (yesterday) concerning the tragic deaths of young children last year, attributed to a cough syrup produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, an India-based company.

Approximately 70 children, aged 5 and under, lost their lives in 2022 after ingesting the over-the-counter medication, sparking a nationwide outcry.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh from the High Court in Banjul decided to adjourn the proceedings until November 7, citing the lack of diligence on the part of three state defendants who failed to appear.

In July, nineteen plaintiffs, representing the families of the deceased children, initiated a civil lawsuit. Salieu Taal, the President of The Gambia Bar Association, and one of the legal representatives, confirmed this.

The families are taking legal action against five entities—Maiden Pharmaceuticals, local distributor Atlantic Pharmaceuticals, the Medical Controls Agency (MCA), the Ministry of Health, and Attorney General Dawda A. Jallow. Their objective is to compel these entities to acknowledge that the children’s deaths resulted from the consumption of contaminated medicines.

Additionally, the families are seeking an admission that the MCA neglected its statutory duty to regulate the quality and safety of medicines. They are demanding compensation of 15 million Dalasis (approximately $230,000) per child in damages. Notably, none of the five defendants were present during the proceedings on Tuesday.

Despite requests from the health ministry, MCA, and the attorney general for a delay in the trial’s commencement, the judge dismissed the motion.

