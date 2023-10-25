GAP Leader Advocates African Unity to Overcome Travel Barriers and Stereotypes

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

To address the myriad challenges faced by Africans in travel and combat stereotypes, Batchilly, the leader of the opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP), underscored the crucial need for unity among African nations.

Batchilly emphasized that the hurdles faced by African youth in international travel are more pronounced than ever. He highlighted the continent’s ongoing struggle to explore the world, broaden its horizons, and bridge the gap between Africa and the rest of the world.

“Why do Africans continue to encounter a constant stream of visa denials, numerous application rejections, and demanding prerequisites when seeking to venture abroad?” he questioned.

Reminding listeners of Africa’s unfortunate portrayal as a backward continent, Batchilly assigned blame to both African people and the Western world’s hypocrisy. He elaborated on how the legacy of exploitation and suffering endured by Africa at the hands of the West has left deep scars that the continent still grapples with today.

Batchilly expressed disappointment in the double standard of the West, which welcomes tourists from other regions eagerly while imposing greater challenges for African travelers. He also criticized African countries that deny visas to their fellow African nations, asserting that perpetuating border barriers akin to those imposed by slave traders is unnecessary.

Calling for solidarity and the dismantling of divisive chains, Batchilly stressed the urgent need for a united and prosperous Africa. “Addressing the issue of irregular immigration is vital, but we, as Africans, should also highlight the beauty and wonder that the continent has to offer to the West,” he added.

He pointed out that Africa is hindered by the perception that its nationals primarily seek clandestine entry into other countries. He passionately argued against denying travel opportunities, emphasizing the importance of keeping doors open for those who seek exploration.

Highlighting the significance of travel, Batchilly noted that families in The Gambia and other parts of Africa rely on remittances sent by their loved ones abroad for essential needs such as food and education. He warned that blocking access to these crucial remittances would lead to immense suffering for the people of The Gambia.

Additionally, the leader of the GAP drew inspiration from his father, Ousainou Yali, who dedicated his life to assisting those in need, supporting numerous families with school fees, food, and shelter.

Batchilly conveyed his simple and transformative vision for the future, reiterating his commitment to revolutionizing existing systems to make it easier for African youth to travel freely and without obstacles. He declared that the current state of affairs cannot continue, as the youth deserve better.

Vowing to prioritize the well-being of the youth of The Gambia and Africa as a whole, the opposition leader emphasized that he is not concerned about people’s opinions or attempts to tarnish his reputation, as long as the message advocating for travel opportunities and actions in support of the youth in The Gambia and Africa is effectively disseminated.

“I implore all Africans to unite and work towards creating a future where African youth can travel freely, explore the world, and come back with knowledge and experiences that would elevate the continent,” he urged. In doing so, he believed that the obstacles that have hindered progress for far too long can be overcome, thereby paving the way for a brighter tomorrow.