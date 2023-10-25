Friday, October 27, 2023

GAP Leader Advocates African Unity to Overcome Travel Barriers and Stereotypes

241
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

To address the myriad challenges faced by Africans in travel and combat stereotypes, Batchilly, the leader of the opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP), underscored the crucial need for unity among African nations.

- Advertisement -

Batchilly emphasized that the hurdles faced by African youth in international travel are more pronounced than ever. He highlighted the continent’s ongoing struggle to explore the world, broaden its horizons, and bridge the gap between Africa and the rest of the world.

“Why do Africans continue to encounter a constant stream of visa denials, numerous application rejections, and demanding prerequisites when seeking to venture abroad?” he questioned.

Reminding listeners of Africa’s unfortunate portrayal as a backward continent, Batchilly assigned blame to both African people and the Western world’s hypocrisy. He elaborated on how the legacy of exploitation and suffering endured by Africa at the hands of the West has left deep scars that the continent still grapples with today.

Batchilly expressed disappointment in the double standard of the West, which welcomes tourists from other regions eagerly while imposing greater challenges for African travelers. He also criticized African countries that deny visas to their fellow African nations, asserting that perpetuating border barriers akin to those imposed by slave traders is unnecessary.

- Advertisement -

Calling for solidarity and the dismantling of divisive chains, Batchilly stressed the urgent need for a united and prosperous Africa. “Addressing the issue of irregular immigration is vital, but we, as Africans, should also highlight the beauty and wonder that the continent has to offer to the West,” he added.

He pointed out that Africa is hindered by the perception that its nationals primarily seek clandestine entry into other countries. He passionately argued against denying travel opportunities, emphasizing the importance of keeping doors open for those who seek exploration.

Highlighting the significance of travel, Batchilly noted that families in The Gambia and other parts of Africa rely on remittances sent by their loved ones abroad for essential needs such as food and education. He warned that blocking access to these crucial remittances would lead to immense suffering for the people of The Gambia.

Additionally, the leader of the GAP drew inspiration from his father, Ousainou Yali, who dedicated his life to assisting those in need, supporting numerous families with school fees, food, and shelter.

- Advertisement -

Batchilly conveyed his simple and transformative vision for the future, reiterating his commitment to revolutionizing existing systems to make it easier for African youth to travel freely and without obstacles. He declared that the current state of affairs cannot continue, as the youth deserve better.

Vowing to prioritize the well-being of the youth of The Gambia and Africa as a whole, the opposition leader emphasized that he is not concerned about people’s opinions or attempts to tarnish his reputation, as long as the message advocating for travel opportunities and actions in support of the youth in The Gambia and Africa is effectively disseminated.

“I implore all Africans to unite and work towards creating a future where African youth can travel freely, explore the world, and come back with knowledge and experiences that would elevate the continent,” he urged. In doing so, he believed that the obstacles that have hindered progress for far too long can be overcome, thereby paving the way for a brighter tomorrow.

Previous article
Ousainou Bojang and Sister Amie Bojang Plead Not Guilty in Murder Trial
Next article
Justice Delayed as Defendants in Trial on Child Deaths Linked to Contaminated Cough Syrup Fail to Appear in Court

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions