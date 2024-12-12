Jokadu Chief Voices Concerns Over Alleged Overcharging of Immigrants for Visitor Passes by Gambia Immigration

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

Chief of Jokadu District, Alpha Mariam Khan, has expressed concern about the Gambia Immigration Department allegedly overcharging immigrants for a visitor’s pass, or laissez-passer, without providing proper receipts, after two Senegalese nationals reported having each paid D500 for the pass amid allegations of financial misconduct.

This allegation raises concerns about a potential breach of trust between the state and its immigrant population, highlighting issues of financial accountability and transparency within government agencies.

During a community engagement organized by ActionAid in Kerewan last week, Chief Khan expressed his frustration regarding practices he claims have infiltrated the ranks of immigration officials. He noted that the visitor’s pass, commonly known as ‘laissez-passer’, which is usually issued for D50 dalasis, is being overcharged by the immigration authorities in his district. Chief Khan alleged that he came across two Senegalese nationals who reported to him the financial misconduct they experienced, having paid D500.

“I found two Senegalese nationals who had this issue. They said that some immigration officers gave it to them, and they paid each of them five hundred dalasis. To my understanding, a laissez-passer is free.

“Also, if you collect money from someone, you should give the individual a receipt. There was no receipt, which means that money is not accountable, and there was no stamp. You cannot simply give people ordinary papers like that; it means any criminal can come across that paper, photocopy it, and keep issuing it to others. We should respect our national documents,” he said.

The chief’s allegations reveal a pattern of systematic irregularities, indicating that undocumented fees may be benefiting certain officials while undermining the legal framework intended to regulate immigration processes. He emphasized that this kind of behaviour promotes corruption and diminishes respect for national sovereignty.

“I understand that the laissez-passer is free. Something free should be issued for free, but if an individual takes that document home, it signals that there are dubious things happening in our country. [Moreover], two, three, or four people should not provide us with incorrect names. So, as an authority, I took it upon myself to document this and follow up with the authorities because I want it to stop. If you come across something unlawful that is happening and we all choose to turn a deaf ear or a blind eye to it, that means we are not rectifying it, which is unjust to the people we serve,” Khan added.

Chief Khan urges the director of the immigration department to enhance supervisory mechanisms at the grassroots rather than limiting supervision to the upper levels, as most issues originate from the grassroots.

“I would call on him [Director of Gambia Immigration Department] to at least engage his regional authorities, regional directors, to go on constant monitoring and supervising”.

In response to the allegations, Siman Lowe, the Public Relations Officer of The Gambia Immigration Department, clarified that the document or receipt in question is not the standard receipt their officers issue for ID cards and passports. He highlighted that a laissez-passer is provided free of charge, which every immigrant over the age of eighteen is entitled to when travelling in accordance with the law.

PRO Siman Lowe reiterated the department’s commitment to addressing public concerns, which significantly contributes to their efforts to enhance professionalism. He assured that the department would thoroughly investigate the issue, particularly the challenge of impersonation by a few individuals posing as police officers.

“The complaints made by the public are significant in our drive to enhance professionalism in the department. This is why I appreciate that you raised the concern with us.

“On another angle, recently, there had been reports of impersonation of police officers on the media. Thus, if the complainants could inform us of the area where this occurred, it would help us as a department,” he said.

The Gambia’s ongoing struggles with immigration and governance are underscored by the allegations made by Chief Alpha Khan, highlighting the urgent need for transparency and accountability in public institutions.