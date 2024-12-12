GPST and The Gambia Police Force Mark Successful Completion of PIU Subproject

The Gambia Police Force and The German Police Support Team (GPST) concluded the PIU Subproject with a ceremony at the Police Intervention Unit Headquarters in Kanifing on December 12, 2024. The event celebrated the project’s successes, acknowledged the contributions of GPST staff, and expressed gratitude to the German government for their support.

Commissioner of Police for the PIU, Adeline Basangeh, welcomed attendees and highlighted GPST’s contributions, which enhanced the operational capacity of the PIU through training, logistics, technical expertise, and infrastructure development. He expressed gratitude for the resources that will continue to support the PIU in maintaining public order and combating crime.

Mr. Steffen Haas, Deputy Head of the GPST Project, expressed pride in the milestones achieved during the project’s tenure. He highlighted the shared commitment between the GPF and GPST in improving law enforcement capabilities and expressed confidence in the sustainability of these advancements.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Operations, Pateh Jallow, speaking on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, expressed heartfelt appreciation to GPST for advancing policing efforts in The Gambia. He reaffirmed the GPF’s commitment to responsibly using the provided resources to ensure peace and stability.

Representing the Minister of Interior, Mr. Kebba Nfally Darboe commended GPST’s contributions and emphasized the Gambian government’s appreciation for the partnership with Germany. He highlighted the mutual benefits of such collaborations and their role in addressing security challenges and building institutional capacity.

German Ambassador Klaus Botzet reiterated the strong bilateral relationship between Germany and The Gambia, commending the achievements of the GPST project and reaffirming Germany’s commitment to supporting The Gambia in enhancing public safety.

The ceremony included tactical demonstrations by PIU officers and musical performances, showcasing the professionalism and progress achieved through the partnership.

The Gambia Police Force (GPF)