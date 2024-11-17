Jizzle Leads Blood Donation Drive at Brikama Hospital

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Prominent Gambian singer and songwriter Jerreh Jallow, commonly known as Jizzle, launched his much-talked-about blood donation campaign on Saturday at the Brikama District Hospital through the Jizzle Foundation. This initiative aims to address the scarcity of blood in hospitals and ease the challenges of accessing blood during critical situations.

Speaking to journalists in Brikama, Jizzle explained that the campaign was inspired by his recent show in Brikama, during which he visited the hospital to discuss key issues affecting its performance. He revealed that during his visit, he witnessed over two deaths caused by a lack of oxygen at the facility. “This touched my heart, and we immediately purchased six oxygen cylinders for the hospital to help save lives,” he said.

The Bakau-born Afro-Manding singer added that donating blood and other essential materials to the hospital is one of the many ways he gives back to society.

“The people of Brikama have been very supportive of my music career, and I believe this is one way I can also give back to the people and save lives. I am happy that today we embarked on a lifesaving journey. Blood is very important, and donating it today is a great feeling,” he explained.

Jizzle also revealed plans to expand the initiative to other hospitals across the country.

“We are going to Basse in December. From now on, wherever I have a successful show, I will do the same,” he added.

The singer further thanked the hospital management for their warm welcome and urged them to ensure the blood is used for its intended purpose.

“This blood is not for sale. I urge the hospital to make the best use of it and ensure it is given to those in dire need,” he emphasized.

Jizzle also expressed his profound gratitude to his fans and the blood donors for supporting his initiative.

“From today, be proud that you are life savers, and Allah will reward you,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the hospital, Cecilia Mendy, Senior Nursing Officer and Hospital Administrator, described the donation as timely and significant, highlighting the importance of providing blood to patients.

“This will help the hospital ease the burden of accessing blood during emergencies. Some women experience excessive bleeding after childbirth, and this blood will help save many lives. In accident and emergency cases, this blood will also be crucial, as sometimes you cannot wait for families to come and donate,” she said.

She thanked Jizzle and his team for choosing Brikama District Hospital for this important initiative.