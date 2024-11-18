PASTEF Secures Landslide Win, President Diomaye and Sonko’s Agendas Prevail

- Advertisement -

Supporters of PASTEF took to the streets of Dakar in celebration following the party’s landslide victory in Senegal’s legislative elections on Sunday, November 17, 2024. The win solidified the agendas of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko while defeating key opponents, including coalitions led by former President Macky Sall, former Prime Minister Amadou Ba, and Barthélémy Dias, who all lost in their respective polling stations.

Macky Sall and other political rivals congratulated PASTEF, with Sall stating, “The sovereign people have clearly expressed themselves, once again confirming their political maturity, their commitment to republican values, and to democracy, which are the foundations of our social cohesion.”