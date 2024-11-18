Agro-Youth Project Empowers Gambian Youth and Women in Agriculture

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

The Agro-Youth Project Gambia has launched an intensive training program aimed at equipping young people and women with entrepreneurial skills in the agro-food sector. The event, hosted at the Horticulture Agriculture Center in Wellingara, brought together participants eager to gain practical knowledge and make meaningful contributions to the country’s agricultural development.

- Advertisement -

In his opening remarks, Yero Bah, Project Manager of the Agro-Youth Project Gambia, welcomed attendees and expressed gratitude to the General Manager of the Horticulture Agriculture Center for hosting the training. He also thanked project partners and facilitators for their commitment to empowering Gambian youth and women.

“This training is designed to help you acquire lifelong skills in agricultural entrepreneurship,” Bah said. “We selected qualified trainers to ensure the knowledge you gain here stays with you forever. We want you to leave here not only as better agriculturists but also as agents of change in your communities.”

Bah emphasized the practical nature of the training, encouraging participants to actively engage with the facilitators and apply the lessons to their work. He added, “Gambia is a small country, but we can achieve big results if we focus on agriculture and work together.”

Samuel Demba, Central Manager of the Horticulture Agricultural Training Center, urged participants to take agriculture seriously, noting the growing importance of the sector in addressing food insecurity. “Agriculture is hard work, but it’s essential for our nation,” Demba said. “Let’s put more effort into practical farming, work as a team, and change the narrative to produce more and make a difference.”

- Advertisement -

Samba Njie, a facilitator specializing in marketing agricultural entrepreneurship, highlighted the challenges faced by farmers in meeting market demands due to a lack of tools and value-added production. “As agriculturists, it’s important to understand your audience and focus on what brings you financial returns,” Njie said. He also encouraged participants to embrace technology to enhance productivity and meet market demands effectively.

The training, which focused on the practical aspects of agriculture, concluded with participants being divided into groups to implement hands-on lessons. The program is part of a broader effort to engage Gambian youth and women in agriculture, fostering resilience and economic growth in the sector.