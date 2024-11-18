Macky Sall Congratulates PASTEF on Landslide Victory in Senegal’s Legislative Elections

- Advertisement -

The Coalition Takku Wallu Sénégal, led by former Senegalese President Macky Sall, has officially responded to the landslide victory of PASTEF in the legislative elections held on Sunday, November 17.

In a statement, Macky Sall extended his congratulations to PASTEF for their success, emphasizing the significance of Senegal’s democratic values.

“I would like, in my name and on behalf of the leaders and members of the Coalition Takku Wallu Sénégal, to congratulate the Coalition PASTEF on its victory following the legislative elections of this Sunday, November 17. The people have clearly expressed themselves, once again confirming their political maturity, their commitment to republican values, and to democracy, which are the foundations of our social cohesion and our living together,” Sall stated.