Macky Sall Congratulates PASTEF on Landslide Victory in Senegal’s Legislative Elections

The Coalition Takku Wallu Sénégal, led by former Senegalese President Macky Sall, has officially responded to the landslide victory of PASTEF in the legislative elections held on Sunday, November 17.
In a statement, Macky Sall extended his congratulations to PASTEF for their success, emphasizing the significance of Senegal’s democratic values.
“I would like, in my name and on behalf of the leaders and members of the Coalition Takku Wallu Sénégal, to congratulate the Coalition PASTEF on its victory following the legislative elections of this Sunday, November 17. The people have clearly expressed themselves, once again confirming their political maturity, their commitment to republican values, and to democracy, which are the foundations of our social cohesion and our living together,” Sall stated.
He also expressed gratitude to his supporters, adding, “I would also like, in the same spirit, to thank all my fellow citizens without exception – men, women, and youth from the cities, rural areas, and the diaspora – and to express my profound gratitude to all those who chose to cast their votes for the list I had the honor of leading. We remain a great people, a great nation. We are because Senegal is. Thank you all. May God bless Senegal.”