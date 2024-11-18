Hagie Gai Drammeh Foundation Brings Happiness with Generous Contributions to Local Schools and Families in Need

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Hagie Gai Drammeh Foundation for the Physically Challenged recently delivered a heartfelt donation of basketball equipment to Gambia High School and St. Augustine’s Boys High School.

This thoughtful contribution, organized by Krish Roopnarine and his family from Canada, included nets, rings, and balls, designed to enrich the sporting experience for students at both institutions.

At Gambia High School, where a basketball court was already in place but lacked essential equipment, the donated items were promptly set up, allowing students to enjoy the game to its fullest.

Students expressed their excitement, with one sharing, “We are so happy! Now we can play basketball like professionals!”

Similarly, St. Augustine’s received rings and nets, sparking enthusiasm as students eagerly anticipated their first games with the new gear.

The foundation’s charitable efforts continued on Thursday with the donation of three fully equipped computers to Gunjur Senior Secondary School, aimed at meeting modern educational needs.

In addition, the foundation visited Jalambang to support the family of Gorgi Sowe, who is currently held in The Gambia Central Prison after allegedly injuring his wife’s legs with a cutlass.

To ease the family’s struggles, the foundation provided clothing and school supplies for Sowe’s children, who have been facing significant financial challenges.

Sowe’s wife, now disabled and the family’s sole provider, expressed her heartfelt gratitude: “We never anticipated this assistance. It means so much to us during this difficult time.”

The foundation extended its support to another struggling family in Kongira, Jalambang, where they donated clothing and educational materials.

In an unexpected act of kindness on Kairaba Avenue, the foundation presented a wheelchair to a physically challenged individual, along with another wheelchair and a walker donated to Serekunda General Hospital.

The generosity of Krish Roopnarine and his family has profoundly touched the lives of many in the community.

One recipient shared, “These donations are a blessing. We feel loved and supported when we receive such kindness.”

The Hagie Gai Drammeh Foundation for the Physically Challenged remains steadfast in its mission to uplift the lives of those in need through ongoing charitable initiatives.