Jaha Dukureh Delivers Speech at the UN on International Women’s Day

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Gambian women’s rights activist Jaha Dukureh took center stage at the United Nations General Assembly Hall on International Women’s Day, delivering a passionate speech on gender equality and the fight against female genital mutilation (FGM) and child marriage.

Sharing the stage with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous, Dukureh stated:

“Dignity is not negotiable. Equality is not optional. Freedom for all women and girls is not a dream—it is a demand. And we will not stop until we get it.”

She also later expressed appreciation for those who attended the event, saying:

“A heartfelt thank you to my friends who traveled from near and far to be there. Your presence in that historic room meant everything.”

Dukureh’s speech was met with applause from attendees, further reinforcing the momentum of the movement for gender equality. The event brought together global leaders and advocates to discuss women’s rights and the broader fight for social justice.