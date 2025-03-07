ECOMIG Ghanaian Troops Commemorate Independence & Peace Medal Ceremony

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Ghanaian troops deployed on the ECOWAS mission in The Gambia, stationed in Barra in the North Bank Region, celebrated Ghana’s 68th Independence anniversary yesterday and conducted peace medal ceremonies for their personnel.

- Advertisement -

Defense Minister Sering Modou Njie praised the Ghanaian troops for their professionalism since their arrival in the region, recognizing their steadfast dedication to promoting peace. “Your sacrifices and contributions have not gone unnoticed, and today we gather here to honor you,” he stated, emphasizing the significant role ECOMIG has played in maintaining peace and democracy in the nation.

The Ghanaian troops have established a distinguished reputation in the North Bank Region. “Your efforts have greatly contributed to the peace and stability of our country,” Njie remarked. He highlighted the strong bond between The Gambia and Ghana, noting that visits from both former and current Ghanaian presidents have been pivotal in fostering a strategic partnership. Reminding both nations of their shared history, he encouraged the forces to uphold high standards. “Your legacy and sacrifices will always be remembered,” he stressed, adding that their presence in the region has significantly improved security.

Lieutenant Colonel Abraham Puoriyelle Dery, Commander of the Ghanaian Contingent, stated that his company’s involvement in various security-related activities, alongside other security agencies in the region, motivated them to participate in sporting events aimed at strengthening ties with local forces. “The success we have achieved is a result of our collective efforts,” he said. “The level of cooperation we have experienced here is unprecedented,” he added, commending the North Bank community for their hospitality. He also congratulated the decorated personnel for their commitment to service while honoring the founding fathers of Ghana’s independence.

The Ghanaian ambassador’s representative described the day as a significant milestone in Ghana’s history. She congratulated the Ghanaian ECOMIG forces and reminded attendees of the challenges facing West African nations, such as terrorism, political instability, and organized crime. “As Ghana celebrates 68 years since gaining independence from colonial rule, let us reflect on our journey and our shared commitment to maintaining peace,” she emphasized.

- Advertisement -

Miatta Lily French, Head of the ECOWAS Mission, spoke on the importance of the troops in preserving peace and neutrality. “Responsible for the North Bank Region, Ghancoy 8 has carried out several operations to bolster peace in the country,” she noted, highlighting their achievements in the region. She encouraged the troops to uphold professionalism and promote peace.

“The medals you receive today are a testament to your dedication to the ECOWAS mission. Wear them with pride. Let’s continue to strive for excellence and support one another,” she concluded.