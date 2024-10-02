International Trade Centre, UNFPA and Partners Launch One-Stop Shop Entrepreneurship and Gender-Based Violence Support Center

- Advertisement -

The International Trade Centre (ITC) and UNFPA, in partnership with the Kerewan Area Council, Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GIEPA) and Gambia Association for Local Government Authorities officially launched a One-Stop Shop Entrepreneurship and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Support Center in Farafenni.

Built by ITC and UNFPA under the United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security and the United Nations Migration Multi-Partner Trust Fund projects, the center aims to address both economic and social challenges. This initiative supports entrepreneurship, cross-border trade and survivors of GBV. The 7 million Dalasi (USD 100,000) funding covered the centre’s construction, furnishing and operationalisation.

The center provides services such as training, business advisory, business registration, packaging and labelling assistance and market linkages. These services aim to enhance the competitiveness of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, subsequently promoting innovation and creating employment opportunities.

Furthermore, the center has a Trade Information and Border Assistance Office to address challenges faced by small-scale cross-border traders in completing border formalities. Crucial trade information and resources are readily available.

In addition, the GBV support center provides health, legal and psycho-social services to survivors in a safe space with a view to promoting prevention as well as justice and healing.

Baboucarr Sallah, ITC Country Representative, shared: “Our vision for this center is to be a hub for nurturing business ideas, addressing GBV issues and fostering economic growth. ITC remains committed to working with partners to advance women and youth economic empowerment for national development.”

The center does not stop at business development. It also offers crucial support for survivors of gender-based violence.

Ndeye Rose Sarr, Country Representative, UNFPA Gambia, said: “This center is more than just an economic initiative. It is also a safe space for survivors of gender-based violence, providing comprehensive support services in collaboration with local authorities and partners.”

In his speech, Karl Frederick Paul, UN Gambia Resident Coordinator, highlighted the center’s broader mission: “The launch of the One-Stop Shop Entrepreneurship and GBV Support Center is a powerful testament to our shared commitment to private sector development, women and youth socio-economic empowerment and improving the resilience of vulnerable communities.”

The facilities of the center include a training room, shared offices for Business Support Organizations (BSOs), consultation rooms for GBV survivors, a meeting room and an innovation hub. These resources are designed to serve the community holistically, combining business services with social support.

Madi Kambai, Director of GIEPA, expounded on the role of the center: “The launch of this center is not just the unveiling of a building, it is the opening of sets of opportunities. The center will support small businesses and provide services to those affected by GBV.”

In conclusion, Permanent Secretary Lamin Dampha, Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, said: “The first One-Stop Shop Entrepreneurship and Gender-Based Violence Support Center in rural Gambia will provide comprehensive economic and social support services.”

This new One-Stop Shop Entrepreneurship and GBV Support Center offers the people of Farafenni and surrounding communities a critical resource to build their businesses while also providing support for vulnerable individuals. Through this initiative, ITC, UNFPA and their partners reaffirm their commitment to driving sustainable development in rural Gambia.