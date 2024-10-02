Thursday, October 3, 2024

Female Sports Photographer Kinteh Sets Sights on Shattering Barriers in The Gambia

By Michaella Faith Wright

Fatoumata Kinteh, an up-and-coming female Gambian sports photographer, is breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Her passion for sports and the empowering sight of female photographers capturing the intense moments on the field have fuelled her determination to carve out her own path in sports photography. Despite the obstacles she encounters, Kinteh remains resolute in her pursuit of making a lasting impact in the world of sports photography.

Fatoumata Kinteh began her journey into sports photography in April 2024, motivated by her passion for sports and her admiration for female photographers shooting footballers. “I saw a few women taking beautiful pictures on the field, and that’s when I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Kinteh shared.

Her aspirations are high. Kinteh dreams of becoming one of the top sports photographers in The Gambia, known for making athletes feel comfortable with her work. However, she acknowledges the challenges. “I don’t have my own camera or computer, so I often have to borrow equipment to get the job done,” she explained.

Despite the hurdles, Kinteh’s proudest moment came when she completed her studies at Domireew Education Center, where she earned a certificate in photography. “There aren’t many schools in The Gambia that focus on camera studies, so I took advantage of the opportunity,” she said.

Kinteh also has a message for young female photographers: “Don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Hard work and dedication are what truly pay off. Avoid anyone who tries to exploit you and stay focused on your goals.”

With Sarjo Baldeh, a top sports photographer, as her role model, Kinteh is optimistic about her future in the field, confident that hard work and determination will guide her toward success.

