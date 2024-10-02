“We don’t know if he’s dead or alive”: Family Concerned About Son’s Disappearance in Europe

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

A family in Sare Mawdo, located in the Lower River Region, is anxious about the disappearance of their son, Saidou Suwareh, who embarked on the notably perilous journey to Europe (the back way) several years ago. Isatou Suwareh, Saidou’s elder sister, stated that he had been in regular communication with them since arriving in Italy years ago; however, it has now been over a year since they last heard from him.

Saidou’s unexpected disappearance and the loss of communication with his family have filled their minds with troubling thoughts about whether he is dead or alive.

“Saidou is our hope, and while he was in Italy, he kept in touch with us. At times, he would send us money, and this continued for years, but suddenly he vanished, and we no longer hear from him,” Isatou Suwareh expressed. She mentioned that this situation has led the family to believe he might be dead, a thought that causes his mother to weep day and night.

“My mother has not been herself since we last heard from Saidou. I try to comfort her, but it’s challenging,” she added. Like many others, Saidou traveled to Europe in search of better opportunities, hoping to improve their situation back home.

Isatou recounted that when Saidou was at a camp in Italy a few years ago, he encountered difficulties and was forced to leave, where he eventually met a white woman who offered him shelter. However, this arrangement was only temporary, as Saidou eventually left the woman in search of a better place, Isatou explained.

She conveyed their deep concern for their brother. “We want to hear from him. If he’s in custody or deceased, we want to know,” she lamented.

Isatou noted that Saidou was the eldest son in their family, and they depended on him for many reasons. The family is appealing for assistance from Gambians in the diaspora to provide any information about Saidou, as they are left in a state of despair.