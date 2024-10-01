PASTEF The Gambia: A New Political Movement Calls for Unity and Transformation

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

The Patriotic Alliance for System Transformations and Emancipation Through Functionalism (PASTEF) The Gambia, a newly formed association uniting political parties, civil society groups, and independent candidates, has unveiled its vision for a transformed Gambia. Speaking at a press briefing, Secretary General Momodu Jallow outlined PASTEF’s mission to promote national unity, good governance, and sustainable development, while addressing key issues such as corruption, the economy, and the empowerment of women and youth.

PASTEF The Gambia, which stands for the Patriotic Alliance for System Transformations and Emancipation Through Functionalism, is positioning itself as a driving force for systemic change and inclusive governance. The organization seeks to unify Gambians from various political and societal backgrounds under one banner, with the shared goal of addressing the nation’s challenges through collaboration and patriotism.

Secretary General Momodu Jallow emphasized the importance of unity among citizens, despite their differences, in achieving meaningful transformation. He stressed that PASTEF aims to foster a society where the well-being and happiness of the people are prioritized in governance.

“We are determined to overcome the divisions that have historically held our nation back,” Jallow said. “Our vision is rooted in national interest and unwavering patriotism, and we believe in the power of unity and collaboration to drive development.”

PASTEF’s objectives include community sensitization, civic education, and public engagement on issues such as corruption, economic development, and the protection of the environment. The association plans to recruit members through personal outreach, social events, and campaigns, aiming to build a strong network of like-minded individuals dedicated to systemic change.

The association also intends to advocate for reforms in critical sectors such as agriculture, education, healthcare, and the economy, while empowering women and youth to take on leadership roles.

PASTEF has registered 10,000 members across the country and is calling on Gambians at home and abroad to join its movement for change. The association seeks to engage the government, international organizations, and grassroots communities to address issues such as corruption, tax reforms, tourism, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

“Our goal is to create a society based on democratic values, social justice, and human rights, where every individual can realize their full potential,” Jallow added. “We are committed to making The Gambia a country where progress and peace are the cornerstones of our national development.”

PASTEF’s leadership vowed to remain engaged with citizens across the country and the diaspora, encouraging everyone to contribute ideas and participate in the process of building a better Gambia. The organization’s framework is designed to promote transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in governance.

As the press briefing concluded, Jallow urged the public to resist the divisions of the past and work together toward a more united and prosperous future.

Conclusion: PASTEF The Gambia is calling on all Gambians to join its mission of transformation and systemic emancipation, signaling a new era of political and civic engagement in the country.