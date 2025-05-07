Interior Ministry Warns: ‘Operating a Private Security Company Without a License is Illegal

- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

The Ministry of Interior issued a press release on Wednesday, warning private security institutions operating without a license that doing so is illegal.

- Advertisement -

The release also quoted Section 5(b) of the Private Security Companies Act, which states that “as from the commencement of this act, a company shall not carry out a licensable conduct” unless it has been granted a license by the Minister in accordance with this Act.

“Furthermore, Section 13 of the same Act makes it mandatory for annual renewal of the license and failing to do so shall result in revocation of the license,” the release added.

The ministry, however, urged all private security companies to regularise their registration status as required by the law without further delay.

Meanwhile, the release also stated that the ministry has observed the engagement of certain groups of people in providing private security service on an ad-hoc basis – mostly for musical concerts.

- Advertisement -

“This act is not consistent with the law. Thus, all those offering such service without a license are encouraged to register or shall cease to operate immediately,” the ministry said.

The ministry further advised all establishments requiring private security services to request proof of registration before engaging a company.

“This standard due diligence is recommended to avoid the obvious inconvenience that might come with the closure of an unlicensed company. The Ministry of Interior remains committed to delivering policies and strategies that guarantee the safety and security of our communities”.

The Ministry of interior however assured to continue to partner with the private sector to improve the internal security measures and consolidate the gains.