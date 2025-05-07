Wednesday, May 7, 2025

‘I’m very emotional’: Physically Challenged Woman Overjoyed After Getting Wheelchair

Kaddisa seated on the new wheelchair while the old one beside
By Dawda Baldeh

Kaddisa Colley, a physically challenged woman living in Abuko, expressed her immense joy after receiving a brand-new automatic wheelchair from the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) in partnership with the Qatar Charity Foundation as part of the Empowerment and Economic Development Project Support to The Gambia.

At the event, Kaddisa shared her mobility challenges and the importance of such support in her life.

Arriving with a damaged wheelchair, she was pleasantly surprised by the gift.

“Mobility is a big challenge…,” she explained, highlighting the financial burden she faced with transportation to manage her daily activities.

“I’m out of words to describe my happiness. It’s very exciting. Now I can use this wheelchair to go around for my daily activities without relying on anyone,” she said, her emotions evident as she spoke about the newfound independence the wheelchair would provide.

Kaddisa also shed light on the often-overlooked difficulties faced by individuals with physical disabilities.

“In my area, there is a lot of sand. Sometimes, it’s very difficult for me. My wheelchair was completely damaged,” she noted, emphasizing the obstacles she had to navigate daily.

With her new automatic wheelchair, Kaddisa will find it much easier to move around, significantly reducing the physical effort required to propel herself.

The wheelchair is designed for both manual and automatic use, allowing her to simply press a button to get from one point to another with ease. This new mobility aid promises to enhance her quality of life and empower her to engage more fully in her community.

