IMF Renews Commitment To Expanding Their Engagement In The Gambia

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has renewed its commitment to continuing and expanding its engagement in the Gambia. Ivohasina Fizara Razafimahefa, the IMF Chief of Mission to The Gambia made this commitment during the official opening of the new IMF office at Senegambia.

According to Razafimahefa, “the IMF is committed to continuing and expanding our engagement in The Gambia for the benefit of The Gambian population. This office is part of our long-term vision of establishing a strong presence in The Gambia with a view and renewed commitment to continue serving the government and people of The Gambia.”

The IMF Chief went on to commend the progress The Gambia has made so far, noting that the visible progress progress is the fruit of strong efforts by all Gambians and their leaders, in collaboration with development partners.

He expressed delight at what he described as ‘impressive progress from the social, political, and economic perspectives. The IMF in recent years started a re-engagement with a staff monitored programme.

“In early 2020 we have approved an Extended Credit Facility of $ 47 million, added $28 million, subsequently provided a Rapid Credit Facility of $21 million, provided debt service relief under the CCRT for $11 million and concluded three reviews of the Extended Credit Facility.”

