Lack of Political Will Stalled Progress in Anti-Corruption Bill

The Executive Director of Gambia Participates has said that the lack of political will from both the executive and legislative arms of government is responsible for the stalling of progress in the Anti-Corruption Bill in The Gambia.

Marr Nyang noted that citizens must ensure they vote for reputable individuals on 9th April 2022 to represent them at the National Assembly. Only with reputable individuals he says will there be an Anti-Corruption Law.

“There is a lack of political will in the legislative and executive arm of government to pass the Anti-Corruption Bill,” Nyang said.

Gambia Participates is a youth-led civil society organization that focuses on enhancing transparency and accountability in the public sector.

The organisation works in the area of Anti-corruption, fighting against corruption in The Gambia by leveraging modern digital tools and other methods to track the expenditures of the government, and to engage people on these expenditures. It also works on elections observation.