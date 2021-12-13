IGP Sanyang promotes 14 graduate constables to cadet assistant superintendents, calls for re-commitment to fight against crime

- Advertisement -

The Inspector General of Police Abdoulie Sanyang (Esq) has promoted 14 newly enlisted constables to the rank of Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The move forms part of efforts towards encouraging and boosting the morale of young graduates who were recently enlisted in the Gambia Police Force, and in view of the highest concern for the general welfare of the officers and men of the Force.

All the newly promoted officers two of whom are female; hold undergraduate degrees in various disciplines ranging from law, medicine, nursing, information, political science, English language etc.

The IGP argued that the promotion is meant to encourage and motivate these young highly educated officers who have chosen policing as a career and to equally reposition the force for superior productivity. The IGP however cautioned the young officers to see their elevation as a symbol of added responsibility and a call to re-commit themselves to their professional callings.

He equally urged them to always maintain ethical principles and respect the fundamental human rights of all Gambians in the due execution of their duties, whilst beseeching on them to continue to execute their responsibilities in accord with the universal core values of policing and best practices.

