West African states call for Mali polls in February, eye sanctions

- Advertisement -

West African leaders meeting at a summit in Nigeria on Sunday demanded military-ruled Mali stick to plans for February polls, threatening further sanctions if Bamako fails to commit to returning to democracy.

“The heads of state… decided to keep the (deadline) of February 27, 2022 for elections in Mali,” president of the West African ECOWAS bloc Jean-Claude Brou told reporters in Abuja, adding sanctions would be imposed in January if Mali did not move to stage polls.

- Advertisement -

The head of Mali’s government had earlier on Sunday promised he would provide the bloc with an election timetable by the end of January 2022.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended Mali following military coups in August 2020 and May 2021, sanctioning officials deemed responsible for delaying elections and threatening further measures.

Malian procrastination and the possibility of a stronger response from ECOWAS were the main items for discussion among African leaders, along with the situation in Guinea, COVID-19 and economic recovery.

ECOWAS also decided to maintain sanctions against the junta that seized power in Guinea on September 5, demanding a timetable for the return of civilian rule there.

- Advertisement -

The head of Mali’s transitional government, Colonel Assimi Goita justified postponing the election and holding a national consultation which he said would be “indispensable” for peace and stability.

In a two-page letter to ECOWAS, Goita highlighted the need to “create the conditions for transparent and credible elections”, including stepped-up security operations, a new electoral law and the beginning on Saturday of a series of national forums aimed at building a consensus for the return to civilian rule.

Several civil society organizations boycotted the consultations.

Mali’s junta has cited persistent insecurity for delaying elections.

- Advertisement -

“The return to constitutional order is and will remain my absolute priority,” Goita said.

At a previous summit in November, West African leaders had been informed by Goita that Malian authorities would not be able to respect their earlier commitment to hold elections by February.

ECOWAS has frozen the financial assets and banned from traveling within West Africa all those it deemed guilty of delaying the elections: about 150 people, including the prime minister and almost the entire government, and their families.

Brou did not specify what new measures ECOWAS might take.

After Mali, ECOWAS was confronted in September with its third putsch in a year, with the overthrow in Guinea of President Alpha Conde.

It suspended Guinea and sanctioned the members of the junta, calling for elections to be held within six months.

Guinea’s strongman, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, has promised to return power to civilians. But he refuses to be dictated to by a transitional period. (AFP)