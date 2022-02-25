“I Was Young, And I Couldn’t Refuse the Orders”- Former Jungler Omar Jallow Says As He Reconciles With Imam Baba Leigh

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Imam Baba Leigh one of the commissioners of the National Human Rights Commission has finally reconciled with one of his oppressors, former Jungler Staff Sergeant Omar Amadou Jallow alias Oya.

Oya a former member of the Junglers, a death squad trained to do the dirtiest work for the country’s former president, Yahya Jammeh confessed during the Truth Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC) public that he had committed numerous human rights violations as a serving member of The Gambia Armed Forces.

He however expressed regret for the atrocities he committed and wanted to meet those victims who are still alive to apologize to them and their families. He stated that he was young at the time he committed those human rights violations.

The reconciliation meeting was held at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Kotu.

“I was young and I couldn’t refuse the orders at the time but my actions are regrettable. I ask Imam Baba Leigh to forgive me because he is the only one who can forgive me. He can be a father to me and he is an elderly person. I’m calling on the young men in the army to be careful with the commands they obey when exercising their duties,” he said.

Imam Baba Leigh who also testified at the TRRC said he has forgiven Oya and encouraged other perpetrators to seek forgiveness from their victims. He also thanked the government for creating the TRRC. Even though he has forgiven he said it is impossible to forget.

“As a Muslim, we can forgive one another and move on. The rewards of forgiving a fellow Muslim are huge,” Imam Baba Leigh said,

adding, “I forgive Oya because he confessed that he tortured me. I never knew that he tortured me. At the time of the torture, they always covered my head with a black plastic bag and it was not possible for me to know who was torturing me. He is ‘very brave’ if not he can’t confess and ask for forgiveness. This is what we expect from all the perpetrators.”

He encouraged the perpetrators to come out and seek forgiveness from their victims. Adding that if the victims didn’t forgive them (perpetrators) they will face the consequences on the day of judgment.

Imam Baba Leigh further noted that only reconciliation will heal the wounds of the past and help to restore unity in the country.

The chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Emmanuel Daniel Joof said the commission is glad to be associated with the process, noting that this is a step in the right direction.

“This is really a home of reconciliation,” he said.

Omar Amadou Jallow was accompanied by the head of the reconciliation unit of the TRRC commissioner Imam Jallow who said the event is important for national unity and urged other perpetrators to emulate Oya and apologize to their victims. Imam Jallow also thanked Imam Baba Leigh for accepting the apology.

“What impressed me more is that the perpetrator (Omar Jallow) has accepted responsibility. He has shown that he is guilty of the atrocities, and he is ready to apologize to the victims,” Commissioner Jallow ended.