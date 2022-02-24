African Union and AU Commission Express Concern Over the Serious and Dangerous Situation Created in Ukraine

- Advertisement -

President of Senegal, Macky Sall, and Moussa Faki Mahamat the heads of the African Union and African Union Commission respectively have expressed their institutions extreme concern at what they describe as the very serious and dangerous situation created in Ukraine.

They further call on the Russian Federation and any other regional or international actor to imperatively respect international law, the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Ukraine.

The Chair of the African Union and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission urge the two Parties to establish an immediate ceasefire and to open political negotiations without delay, under the auspices of the United Nations, in order to preserve the world from the consequences of planetary conflict, and in the interests of peace and stability in international relations in service of all the peoples of the world.