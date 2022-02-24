African Union and AU Commission Express Concern Over the Serious and Dangerous Situation Created in Ukraine

0
President of Senegal, Macky Sall, African Union Chairman
- Advertisement -

President of Senegal, Macky Sall, and Moussa Faki Mahamat the heads of the African Union and African Union Commission respectively have expressed their institutions extreme concern at what they describe as the very serious and dangerous situation created in Ukraine.

They further call on the Russian Federation and any other regional or international actor to imperatively respect international law, the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Ukraine.

- Advertisement -

The Chair of the African Union and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission urge the two Parties to establish an immediate ceasefire and to open political negotiations without delay, under the auspices of the United Nations, in order to preserve the world from the consequences of planetary conflict, and in the interests of peace and stability in international relations in service of all the peoples of the world.

 

Previous articleCoroner’s Inquest: Probe Into Death of Gambian Ambassador Begins 

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions