Coroner’s Inquest: Probe Into Death of Gambian Ambassador Begins 

By Sarjo Brito

The Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Justice in an official letter to the Chief Justice has ordered an inquest into the death of Gambia’s Ambassador to the United States, Dawda Fadera. The distinguished Civil Servant and Diplomat’s untimely demise has been shrouded with speculation following allegations that his death might not have been natural, with some suggesting the seasoned diplomat died of poisoning. 

“Following circumstances which raised reasonable suspicion with regard to the cause of death of Dawda Fadera, the Honourable Attorney General acting under Section 11 of the Coroner’s Act Cap 7, Laws of The Gambia, would like Your Lordship to order an inquest touching on the death of Dawda Fadera.”

The office of the Chief Justice has since designated Sidi K. Jobarteh as the Coroner to inquire into the Ambassador’s cause of death. According to sources, an autopsy has already been conducted on the body but the coroner’s report on the findings is yet to be made public. 

His Excellency Dawda Fadera until his demise served as Gambia’s Ambassador to the United States. Prior to this role, he was appointed Secretary-General and Head of the Civil Service by President Barrow in 2018. He also spent most part of his career working for The Gambia’s Personnel Management Office, eventually becoming the institution’s Permanent Secretary.

