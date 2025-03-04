How Would You Rate Yankuba Minteh’s Recent Performances?

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

In his last four games, the 20-year-old Gambian attacking midfielder for Brighton has been involved in four goal contributions.

He was named Man of the Match in Brighton’s 3-0 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League in February, just after defeating them 2-1 in the FA Cup within the same week.

In January, Minteh also played a key role in Brighton’s 3-1 win over Manchester United, contributing with a goal, an assist, and earning Man of the Match honors in that game as well.