Netanyahu Testifies in Corruption Trial

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu testified this morning in his corruption trial, becoming the first sitting Israeli leader to do so.

Netanyahu, 75, faces charges of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery in three cases involving allegations of accepting luxury gifts from a Hollywood producer and offering regulatory benefits to media moguls for favorable coverage.

He denies the charges, calling them a politically motivated “witch hunt.” The trial marks a significant moment for Israel’s longest-serving leader, who is also facing an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.