Darboe Calls for Immediate Arrest of Babucarr Bahoum

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Ousainou Darboe, the leader of the United Democratic Party, has urged the Inspector General of Police to immediately arrest Babucarr Bahoum for his controversial remarks regarding the people of Kiang.

Darboe argued that statements made by Mr. Bahoum are seditious and can ignite violence. “IGP, I ask you to arrest Mr. Bahoum and subject him to proper interrogation,” he said, adding that a “mere apology is not enough.”

The UDP leader noted that if the police let Bahoum walk free, it might lead to chaos. “We are watching, and what you did to Binta is unfair. We learned that she had been transferred to a different province station, which was wrong.

She simply stands against what was wrong, and she doesn’t deserve to be punished. The person who deserves to be punished is Bahoum,” he added.