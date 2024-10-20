Historic: Messi’s Inter Miami Qualifies for FIFA Club World Cup, Potential Clash with Pep

- Advertisement -

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated Inter Miami CF on qualifying for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, highlighting their opportunity to make history on the global stage.

After winning the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield, Inter Miami became one of the 32 teams for the tournament, which will be hosted in the United States. Infantino emphasized that this event, along with co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will help elevate football to the top sport in North America.

Inter Miami’s star-studded lineup, including Lionel Messi and his former Barcelona FC teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suárez, further strengthens the club’s bid for global recognition.