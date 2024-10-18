Senegal’s President Faye Visits Kédougou Amid Flooding Crisis Affecting Thousands

- Advertisement -

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has commenced a two-day visit to Kédougou (located in southeastern Senegal), focusing on communities affected by severe flooding along the Senegal River, which has impacted over 5,000 people and left approximately 1,500 homeless.

According to an official statement by the Senegalese government, President Faye’s trip aims to assess the damage and provide support to those affected, as many residents are facing challenging living conditions.

The president’s itinerary also includes visits to mining areas in eastern Senegal, highlighting a commitment to both humanitarian assistance and local economic development.