MRI Tests Reveal Player Ineligibility, Leading to Disqualifications in U-17 Africa Cup Qualifiers

The CAF medical team recently conducted MRI scans on the players from the participating teams in the UFOA A U17 Tournament to assess their physical conditions and verify their ages.

Unfortunately, the scans revealed that three teams—Guinea, Guinea Bissau, and Sierra Leone—had too many ineligible players and have been disqualified from the tournament. According to the rules, if a team has four or more ineligible players, they cannot compete.

As a result, the new tournament format will include Senegal, The Gambia, Liberia, Mali, and Mauritania in a single group. The match between The Gambia’s U17 team, known as the Baby Scorpions, and Guinea, scheduled for later today, has been canceled due to Guinea’s disqualification.

The good news for The Gambia is that all of their players passed the MRI tests and are eligible to participate in the qualifiers. A revised tournament schedule will be announced soon, and the competition is set to begin tomorrow, October 21, 2024.