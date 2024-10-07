HGD Foundation Provides Assistance to Cassamance Disability Associations

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh:

On Saturday, 5th October 2024, the Hagie Gai Drammeh Foundation (HGD) for the Physically Challenged donated 11 wheelchairs to the Cassamance Disability Association.

The wheelchairs were presented to Alasan Badjen, President of the Union Régionale de l’Organisation des Personnes Handicapées de Ziguinchor, who was accompanied by a delegation that included the association’s Secretary General, Yaya Conteh; Sports Director, Abdou Manneh; Ndey Hoja Badjan, President of the Women’s Disabled Association of Ziguinchor; member, Abdou Sanyang; Ebrima Jammeh; and Ousman Badjan from the technical staff.

This generous act was made possible through the support of Kriss Dee Demitri and Yuri Roopnarine, a Canadian family known for their philanthropic efforts in Africa.

During the presentation ceremony held in Kotu, the President of the Cassamance Disability Association expressed his gratitude to the Hagie Gai Drammeh Foundation for the Physically Challenged for their assistance to his association, even though the wheelchairs are also needed in The Gambia.

“This exemplifies true brotherhood, remembering your neighbors in both good and challenging times,” he remarked.

He further emphasized that the wheelchairs will significantly ease the hardships faced by the intended recipients in Cassamance, where access to wheelchairs is limited.

Although the Hagie Gai Drammeh Foundation for the Physically Challenged is a relatively new organization, it has emerged as a leader in the philanthropic sector in The Gambia, primarily due to the high standards of integrity and transparency with which it operates—qualities that have attracted partners.

These principles are ones the association holds dear, according to its Chairman, Hagie Drammeh.

“Honesty is essential, and for us, maintaining our integrity is of utmost importance,” he stated.

He urged his Senegalese colleagues to ensure that the donated wheelchairs are distributed to those who need them the most.

Hagie also took the opportunity to encourage everyone to come forward and establish partnerships with his association to assist the most vulnerable in our society.