National Assembly Member Urges Gambian Youth to Prioritize Agriculture for Economic Growth

By: Michaella Faith Wright

In a passionate address at a recent community event, Bakary Badjie, National Assembly Member for Foni Brefet, West Coast Region, emphasized the urgent need for Gambian youth to engage in agriculture. He stressed that the country’s heavy reliance on imported rice, coupled with the lack of local production, is a contributing factor to rising prices and economic instability.

Badjie called for a national shift towards agriculture, urging young Gambians to take an active role in farming to reduce dependency on imported goods. Speaking at a community event, Badjie expressed his gratitude for the invitation, saying, “I am really glad to honor this invitation to be part of this great event. It was on short notice, but I made it a point of duty to come here.”

Drawing attention to the rising cost of living in The Gambia, particularly the price of rice, he highlighted the issue of the country’s dependence on imports. “Most of us here in The Gambia know deeply how much a bag of rice costs,” he stated. “How can the price of rice come down when we are not producing it in this country? This is an impossibility.”

Badjie urged both politicians and citizens to be honest about the challenges facing the nation. “Let us all be politicians that tell the people the reality. We need to tell them what they need to know. Look at how much a cup of rice costs—it’s too much. The reason is simple: we are not producing rice, and that’s the reality.”

He also pointed out that while politicians are in power, they are not the ones who directly control market prices. “Whatever goes up in price, it is hard for it to come down. If we had extensive agricultural farms in our country, we wouldn’t be facing issues like illegal immigration. The government needs to focus on these areas and employ the youth. Agriculture rules the world.”

According to Badjie, engaging youth in farming would help address many of the economic challenges the country is facing, including the depreciation of the dalasi. “Our currency is going down every day compared to other currencies because we are not producing anything for the world market. People might say we don’t have the machinery for farming, but we can do it if we all come together with zeal and commitment.”

He concluded by calling for a new Gambia, one where every youth actively participates in agriculture. “We want a new Gambia where every young person plays their part. It’s a collaborative effort. Together, we can build a better Gambia.”