Queen Scorpions Head Coach Blames Lack of Collective Training For Their Poor Performance At AWCON

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Head Coach of the Queen Scorpions Mariama Sowe has blamed the lack of collective team training ahead of competitions for the poor performance at the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON). The team lost  6-1 to Morocco in a friendly international match in Rabat, on Thursday night.

The Queen Scorpions received three goals in each half that gave the North Africans the win. Gambia got a consolation goal from Cathrine Jatta whos strike came from a 30-yards free kick.

Speaking to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) media, Mariama Sowe head coach of the Queen Scorpions said the match against Morocco was not good on their side. She further noted that one factor that affected her team’s performance was that the team is not together like other countries.

“I think it is very important to keep the team together if we want to win future tournaments,” Mariama Sowe said.

She said her team is dominated by home based players, noting that keeping them together for training will help to improve their performance.

“We lost to Morocco, but you cannot compare the Moroccan team to our team,” she said.

“Their team has been training together for months and they are well experienced. We only trained together for ten days (10) before the game. So, this will not help our players because they are not professional.”

She added that the final result was not a good one but hopes that they will train harder to improve on their performance.

“The girls have performed to their expectations but much was not on our side,” she said.

She appealed to the GFF to help put the team together so that they can improve their performance.

“We want the GFF to put the girls together so that they can train together always,” Mariama Sowe said.

“If they (GFF) cannot keep them (girls) together, then we want them to give the girls a chance to train together at least three days a week.

We cannot wait until two or one months ahead of any competition to train together. She urged the fans to continue their support while assuring them of their commitment to improving on their performance.

