“Come Out And Vote”- President Barrow Urges Gambians

President Adama Barrow has urged Gambians to come out and vote in tomorrow’s National Assembly Elections, noting that the elections are as important as the Presidential one.

His message comes as Statehouse announces that the president will cast his vote at the McCarthy Square polling station in Banjul Central constituency

“As The Gambia holds its National Assembly elections tomorrow Saturday, 9th April 2022, H.E Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia will cast his vote at the McCarthy Square polling station in Banjul Central constituency at 11:00 AM. The President urges all eligible Gambians to come out and vote, as the National elections are as important as the Presidential one.”

President Barrow has also urged all to participate peacefully to solidify the countrys democracy and work towards achieving the development aspirations.