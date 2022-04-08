“Come Out And Vote”- President Barrow Urges Gambians

0
- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow has urged Gambians to come out and vote in tomorrow’s National Assembly Elections, noting that the elections are as important as the Presidential one.

His message comes as Statehouse announces that the president will cast his vote at the McCarthy Square polling station in Banjul Central constituency

- Advertisement -

“As The Gambia holds its National Assembly elections tomorrow Saturday, 9th April 2022, H.E Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia will cast his vote at the McCarthy Square polling station in Banjul Central constituency at 11:00 AM. The President urges all eligible Gambians to come out and vote, as the National elections are as important as the Presidential one.”

President Barrow has also urged all to participate peacefully to solidify the countrys democracy and work towards achieving the development aspirations.

Previous articleQueen Scorpions Head Coach Blames Lack of Collective Training For Their Poor Performance At AWCON

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions