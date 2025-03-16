GRA, Zenith Bank Sign MoU to Enhance Revenue Collection

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) and Zenith Bank have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing revenue collection and improving financial transactions between taxpayers and the authority. The agreement was formalized at the GRA headquarters in Banjul.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Yankuba Darboe, Commissioner General of GRA, welcomed the delegation from Zenith Bank and emphasized the significance of the partnership. He stated that the MoU will streamline financial transactions, making it easier for businesses and individuals to meet their tax obligations.

“This agreement will facilitate a seamless payment system between customers and the GRA, ensuring a more efficient and transparent revenue collection process,” Darboe said.

He further highlighted that the collaboration aligns with GRA’s commitment to modernizing its revenue collection mechanisms through strategic partnerships with financial institutions.

Officials from Zenith Bank also expressed their commitment to supporting the initiative, noting that the bank is ready to provide innovative banking solutions to enhance tax compliance and revenue mobilization in The Gambia.

The MoU marks a significant step in strengthening cooperation between GRA and the banking sector to improve public revenue collection and financial management in the country.