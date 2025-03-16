Latrikunda Market Fire: 9 Shops Destroyed in Midnight Blaze

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Modou A. Njie, the market manager at the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), has said at least nine stores have been destroyed in a midnight fire that broke out on Sunday in Latrikunda.

The blaze, which ignited around midnight, is believed to have started in a private residence located near the back entrance of the market.

“The private residence is inhabited by tenants who use the area as a Sandinka,” Njie stated.

He noted that community efforts to extinguish the fire lasted for half an hour before the fire service arrived, followed by an additional fire brigade an hour later.

“Regrettably, 9 canteens were lost,” Njie reported.

Reports suggest that the fire originated from an electrical wire connected to a cosmetic shop “containing flammable oils.”

“The shop was adjacent to two milling machines that shared the same electrical supply,” the market manager added.

Njie expressed his condolences to the affected businesses and urged preventive measures.

“We strongly urge all vendors within and around the market to ensure their electrical wiring is properly maintained. The market management will also assess all connections in the market area in the upcoming days,” he said.

He also extended his gratitude to the fire service and the community for their swift response to the fire, which helped minimize its impact.