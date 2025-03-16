From Wires to Words: Police Sergeant Elizabeth Haddy Jarju’s Journey from Electrical Installation to Journalism

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

Elizabeth Haddy Jarju, a dedicated police sergeant, is defying stereotypes and pushing boundaries. While serving in the Gambia Police Department, she is also pursuing journalism at the Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC). But her journey did not start in law enforcement or the media—it began in the world of electrical installation.

Sergeant Jarju initially pursued a diploma in Electrical Installation at the Gambia Technical Training Institute (GTTI). She gained hands-on experience working at the Maintenance Department of the Serrekunda General Hospital in Kanifing and later at GAMTEL under the Power Unit. There, she found joy in her electrical training, but societal challenges made it difficult for her to thrive in the field.

“As a woman in electrical installation, people often doubted my abilities. They would say I couldn’t climb ceilings to do wiring, and even when I had the chance, some male colleagues tried to discourage me,” she explained.

Facing these barriers, she made the bold decision to switch careers, joining the Gambia Police Department in 2014. Now, while serving her country as a police officer, she is embracing a new passion—journalism.

Currently in her first year at MAJaC, Jarju is known for her discipline and dedication, always arriving at least 30 minutes before class begins. Though she shifted her career path, her love for electrical work remains.

“Even now, if I get the opportunity, I still do electrical work. If there’s a problem in my house, I don’t call anyone—I fix it myself. I can repair fans, sockets, and more,” she proudly stated.

As a single woman who deeply respects her job, Sergeant Jarju embodies resilience, proving that passion and determination can break barriers in any field.