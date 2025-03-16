Mother Left Homeless After Five Devastating Fires Appeals for Support

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

Amie Ceesay, a mother of nine, has been left homeless after her compound caught fire five times, destroying all their belongings. The repeated fires have also burned her children’s school materials, leaving them unable to return to school.

Now facing immense hardship, Amie is appealing for support to rebuild her home and provide for her children.

“Right now, we do not even have a place to live or sleep. We spend the nights outside or sometimes spread mats in the sitting room of the burnt house until morning with my nine children. My husband doesn’t have the financial means to rebuild the house. After the previous fires, all the support came from my family and other philanthropists. I am so desperate and frustrated about the whole situation,” she said.

The cause of the fires remains unclear, but for Amie and her family, the destruction has been overwhelming. She recalled one incident when a fire broke out unexpectedly while she was cooking.

“The first time, I went out only to receive a call from my neighbors that my house had caught fire. The second time, I was cooking, and all of a sudden, I saw fire break out from nowhere. All the other fires happened in the same manner. Everyone here is left with only the clothes they were wearing.”

Amidst all this, Amie and her children urgently need permanent housing and essential supplies to rebuild their lives.

“Any support we receive will be greatly appreciated, as we currently have nothing— even survival is a challenge. My children’s education is a major concern, as all their learning materials, including uniforms, books, and shoes, were burned,” she said.

Amie is calling on individuals, organizations, and government authorities to help her rebuild her home and support her children’s education. With no means to recover on her own, she hopes the generosity of Gambians and well-wishers will restore hope for her family’s future.

Anyone willing to assist can reach Amie Ceesay at 3195519. Every donation, no matter how small, can make a difference in rebuilding this struggling family’s life.